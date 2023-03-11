Initiative aims to establish safe spaces for girls in quake zone

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the Suna’nın Kızları initiative of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, safe centers for young girls in temporary settlement areas in quake-stricken provinces will be established.

As part of the efforts, planning is ongoing to establish three separate centers in temporary settlement areas in quake zones by the end of May and increase the number of centers to 10 in line with the needs of the region.

The initiative, which was launched in 2021 under the umbrella of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation in order to perpetuate the values, goals and vision of businessperson Suna Kıraç in the field of education, works with 32 non-governmental organizations to address the unique needs of children.

İpek Kıraç, the founder of the initiative, stated that they are taking action to establish centers for all children, especially girls aged between 11 and 18, in earthquake-affected regions.

Together with the non-governmental organizations they work with, they are trying to create inclusive spaces that can prevent children from being cut off from education.

She pointed out that especially adolescent girls are among the groups most adversely affected by disasters and emphasized the possibility of children going through early and forced marriages, child labor and dropping out of school, noting that all kinds of abuse increase even more in times of disasters.

She stated that it is of great importance to create safe spaces where girls can spend time with their peers and have quick and easy access to child protection services when necessary.

She also said that they are working to ensure that the centers to be established in the quake region will be a comfort zone for survivors in terms of both emotional and physical comfort.

“We hope that our programs, which put child safety at the center of all the work, will provide long-term benefits for all children,” she said.