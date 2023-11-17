Influencers on agenda over money laundering

ISTANBUL

Social media influencers have recently been in the spotlight over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion, following a series of investigations and arrests of high-profile figures.

Justice Ministry took action following the investigation of social media influencers Dilan Polat and Engin Polat, who were arrested on charges of money laundering, tax evasion and forming a criminal organization.

Local media published an extensive report on how this money laundering was carried out.

People who are brought into the limelight and made famous, as well as their close relatives, are made to set up companies. These companies, which do not produce anything and are called showcase companies, are also advertised to give the impression that a lot of money is being made.

The advertising faces of the subcontracted companies are also determined. All advertisements revolve around this person. Then the fake invoices are issued through these companies.

Criminal organizations that earn money from illegal areas abroad transfer this money to the companies they have established through influencers. They legalize black money by bringing it into the system through these companies. It is taken abroad again under registration.

Beauty centers are used for money laundering. This is because no records are kept at these centers.

Criminal organizations pay 20 percent of the money as a commission to the influencer they use to launder their money. For example, the criminal organization that wants to launder $10 million of black money pays $2 million to the phenomenon.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Agency (MASAK), which monitors suspicious money transactions, is at work. If an abnormal situation is detected in the account movements, the necessary report is prepared.

Detailed investigations of the accounts and the links between the suspects are carried out and organized crime cases are opened.