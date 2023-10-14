‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

ISTANBUL
‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

The recent surge in "influencer teachers," who create videos with students and garner income and followers through related posts on social media, has become a topic of discussion due to potential threats to both the quality of education and the safety of students.

Following the Education Ministry’s ban on the use of mobile phones in schools for primary, middle and high school students, despite the instruction from minister Yusuf Tekin for teachers to refrain from using phones in class as much as possible, these influencer teachers have almost transformed schools into film sets, according to numerous experts and parents.

Some create entertaining videos, while others film disadvantaged students' hardships with emotional music in the background. Furthermore, some of them earn significant sums of money by accepting advertisements.

Academic Yusuf Kızıltaş, who categorized "influencer teachers" as an obsession and discusses this phenomenon in an academic article for the first time in Türkiye, pointed out that teachers rehearse their videos during class hours, and although dealing with these videos may seem fun, it could potentially hinder students from acquiring knowledge during essential learning hours.

Highlighting the potential security threats posed by the frequent exposure of children in social media platforms, Kızıltaş asserted that among those following teachers with numerous followers, there are a large number of accounts engaged in pedophilia and sharing explicit content.

Additionally, some of these teachers have parents sign consent forms for video shooting, but do not share the specific content details with them. Şahin Antakyalıoğlu, coordinator of the Network of Lawyers Working in the Field of Children, stated that parental consent alone is not sufficient.

Turkish,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

    Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

  2. ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

    ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

  3. Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

    Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

  4. Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

    Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

  5. South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'

    South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'
Recommended
8-year ghost net effort protects marine biodiversity

8-year ghost net effort protects marine biodiversity
Disney reps summoned by parliament over canceling Atatürk series

Disney reps summoned by parliament over canceling 'Atatürk' series
Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy
Ankara marks 100th anniversary as capital

Ankara marks 100th anniversary as capital
Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says

Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says
Turkish humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Turkish humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt
WORLD Large number of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

'Large number' of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

A "large number" of North Koreans appear to have been repatriated from China, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday, confirming claims made by multiple rights groups.

ECONOMY Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Natural and man-made disasters have caused $3.8 trillion in crop and livestock loses over 30 years, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said on Oct. 13.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced a groundbreaking agreement with telecom company Vodafone, encompassing not only current match and tournament-related activities but also encompassing future educational infrastructure with an "unlimited budget."