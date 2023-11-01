Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering

ISTANBUL
Influencer detained over money laundering

An influencer, widely recognized in the country for her ostentatious and luxury lifestyle, has been detained following an investigation encompassing a series of allegations, including money laundering.

Dilan Polat and her husband Engin Polat, who have stakes in numerous industries with 21 companies from cosmetics to the construction sector, are under investigation over several crimes that consist of establishing and managing a criminal organization, being a member of a criminal organization, money laundering, illegal bookmaking and violation of the Tax Procedure Law, according to local media.

As part of the high-profile investigation that has garnered extensive coverage in the media and on social platforms, 14 individuals, including the Polat couple, close relatives and some employees from their workplace, were detained in simultaneous operations across six provinces.

A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Commission revealed that a sum of 200 million Turkish Liras ($7 million) entered the accounts of family-owned companies through the method of issuing counterfeit invoices in exchange for supposed trade with three liquidated firms. The report further uncovered that the funds were subsequently transferred between family-owned companies and, in the final stage, consolidated in the company named Milda Real Estate, owned by Engin Polat. This money was then used to acquire real estate and a considerable number of vehicles.

Influencer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Akşener accuses Hamas support of serving Israels agenda

Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war
Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters

Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters
Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake

Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake
Bosphorus witnesses abundance in bluefish

Bosphorus witnesses abundance in bluefish
Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

Vets look after animals despite harsh weather
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.