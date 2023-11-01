Influencer detained over money laundering

ISTANBUL

An influencer, widely recognized in the country for her ostentatious and luxury lifestyle, has been detained following an investigation encompassing a series of allegations, including money laundering.

Dilan Polat and her husband Engin Polat, who have stakes in numerous industries with 21 companies from cosmetics to the construction sector, are under investigation over several crimes that consist of establishing and managing a criminal organization, being a member of a criminal organization, money laundering, illegal bookmaking and violation of the Tax Procedure Law, according to local media.

As part of the high-profile investigation that has garnered extensive coverage in the media and on social platforms, 14 individuals, including the Polat couple, close relatives and some employees from their workplace, were detained in simultaneous operations across six provinces.

A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Commission revealed that a sum of 200 million Turkish Liras ($7 million) entered the accounts of family-owned companies through the method of issuing counterfeit invoices in exchange for supposed trade with three liquidated firms. The report further uncovered that the funds were subsequently transferred between family-owned companies and, in the final stage, consolidated in the company named Milda Real Estate, owned by Engin Polat. This money was then used to acquire real estate and a considerable number of vehicles.