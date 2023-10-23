Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

ISTANBUL

A social media influencer and his wife have allegedly fled abroad after they defrauded over 80 victims, including close relatives and colleagues, of more than 100 million Turkish Liras ($3.5 million).

Operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded a large number of people in their circle, Kıvanç Talu, an influencer whose videos garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and his wife, advertising executive Beril Talu, allegedly vanished and have not been reached since Oct. 16.

As per claims, Beril Talu left her position at a global advertising company and established her own production initiative. She reportedly told those close to her that she intended to create advertising films for major corporations but lacked the funds to do so.

To raise the necessary capital, she allegedly promised investment partnerships, assuring investors that their money would be repaid at one and a half times the initial amount within a maximum of 40 days.

The victims of this alleged fraud include not only the couple's close friends but also their children’s caregivers, a chauffeur and even Beril Talu's manicurist.

Forty-two victims gathered in a WhatsApp group recently, granting power of attorney to a lawyer to collectively file a criminal complaint.

Additionally, other victims have individually reported the fraud to the prosecutor's office.

A preliminary investigation has been launched by the prosecutor's office, and local media outlets have suggested that red notices might be issued for the couple if their departure abroad is confirmed.