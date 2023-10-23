Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

ISTANBUL
Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

A social media influencer and his wife have allegedly fled abroad after they defrauded over 80 victims, including close relatives and colleagues, of more than 100 million Turkish Liras ($3.5 million).

Operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded a large number of people in their circle, Kıvanç Talu, an influencer whose videos garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and his wife, advertising executive Beril Talu, allegedly vanished and have not been reached since Oct. 16.

As per claims, Beril Talu left her position at a global advertising company and established her own production initiative. She reportedly told those close to her that she intended to create advertising films for major corporations but lacked the funds to do so.

To raise the necessary capital, she allegedly promised investment partnerships, assuring investors that their money would be repaid at one and a half times the initial amount within a maximum of 40 days.

The victims of this alleged fraud include not only the couple's close friends but also their children’s caregivers, a chauffeur and even Beril Talu's manicurist.

Forty-two victims gathered in a WhatsApp group recently, granting power of attorney to a lawyer to collectively file a criminal complaint.

Additionally, other victims have individually reported the fraud to the prosecutor's office.

A preliminary investigation has been launched by the prosecutor's office, and local media outlets have suggested that red notices might be issued for the couple if their departure abroad is confirmed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

    Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

  2. Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

    Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

  3. Argentine economy minister has surprise win over populist

    Argentine economy minister has surprise win over populist

  4. Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria, West Bank

    Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria, West Bank

  5. Blinken says US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets

    Blinken says US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets
Recommended
Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection
Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’

Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’
Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition

Turkish surgeon’s sternum method gets recognition
Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis

Historical trench unearthed in Denizli’s Tripolis
İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages

İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages
15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea

15 shipwrecks unearthed in Med Sea
WORLD Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

A first anniversary in office is normally a moment for a leader to celebrate, but Britain's Rishi Sunak hits the milestone this week with a mountain to climb to retain power in a general election expected next year.
ECONOMY Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche said Monday it will pay $7.1 billion to buy Telavant Holdings, a group developing new treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.