Industrial divers in landlocked Ankara hand-feed sharks, stingrays

Industrial divers in landlocked Ankara hand-feed sharks, stingrays

ANKARA
Industrial divers in landlocked Ankara hand-feed sharks, stingrays

Ankara, Türkiye’s capital far from any coastline, might seem an unlikely place for divers to thrive. Yet beneath the surface of a sprawling aquarium in Keçiören, a team of industrial divers carries out tasks that combine precision, expertise and a connection with marine life.

The divers not only maintain the cleanliness of the massive tanks but also hand-feed some of the ocean’s most formidable creatures, including three-meter-long sand tiger sharks and stingrays with venomous tails.

“When people hear about my job, they’re often surprised,” said Ali Cüneyt Sürek, a seasoned diver who has worked at Keçiören Municpality’s Sea World aquarium for 12 years. “’A diver in Ankara?’, they ask.”

Initially tasked with technical maintenance at the aquarium, Sürek eventually transitioned into underwater duties, which include cleaning and feeding. He admitted that the transition was nerve-wracking at first. “Over time, I got used to it. Now, the fish feel like my colleagues.”

A typical day for Sürek begins with routine checks of the aquarium’s systems. Once the technical aspects are addressed, it's time to suit up for the main event: Diving.

The feeding sessions occur on scheduled days where divers hand-feed the creatures. He compared the sharks and stingrays to pets. “Every species has its own feeding routine,” though their potentially lethal defenses mean that this relationship demands respect and caution.

“Stingrays, for instance, have barbed tails for self-defense. If threatened they can sting and inject venom,” Sürek explained. “To avoid this, its crucial to remain calm, make no sudden movements and respect their space.”

The divers are also responsible for ensuring the aquarium replicates the conditions of the sea as closely as possible. This includes adjusting the saltwater composition to match their needs.

Using specialized tools, the team scrubs algae from the tank’s surfaces and removes any waste. “Unfortunately, they are caged here. We try to make them feel that they are in their natural environment as much as possible,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  2. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

  3. New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye

    New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye

  4. Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

    Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

  5. Critical minimum wage talks to begin on Dec 10

    Critical minimum wage talks to begin on Dec 10
Recommended
Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye

New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye
Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit
Critical minimum wage talks to begin on Dec 10

Critical minimum wage talks to begin on Dec 10
Assets seized in infant death fraud case

Assets seized in infant death fraud case
Erdoğan calls for Islamic unity amid ongoing Gaza tragedy

Erdoğan calls for Islamic unity amid ongoing Gaza tragedy
Abandoned village in western city emerges as tourism hub

Abandoned village in western city emerges as tourism hub
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿