Industrial divers in landlocked Ankara hand-feed sharks, stingrays

ANKARA

Ankara, Türkiye’s capital far from any coastline, might seem an unlikely place for divers to thrive. Yet beneath the surface of a sprawling aquarium in Keçiören, a team of industrial divers carries out tasks that combine precision, expertise and a connection with marine life.

The divers not only maintain the cleanliness of the massive tanks but also hand-feed some of the ocean’s most formidable creatures, including three-meter-long sand tiger sharks and stingrays with venomous tails.

“When people hear about my job, they’re often surprised,” said Ali Cüneyt Sürek, a seasoned diver who has worked at Keçiören Municpality’s Sea World aquarium for 12 years. “’A diver in Ankara?’, they ask.”

Initially tasked with technical maintenance at the aquarium, Sürek eventually transitioned into underwater duties, which include cleaning and feeding. He admitted that the transition was nerve-wracking at first. “Over time, I got used to it. Now, the fish feel like my colleagues.”

A typical day for Sürek begins with routine checks of the aquarium’s systems. Once the technical aspects are addressed, it's time to suit up for the main event: Diving.

The feeding sessions occur on scheduled days where divers hand-feed the creatures. He compared the sharks and stingrays to pets. “Every species has its own feeding routine,” though their potentially lethal defenses mean that this relationship demands respect and caution.

“Stingrays, for instance, have barbed tails for self-defense. If threatened they can sting and inject venom,” Sürek explained. “To avoid this, its crucial to remain calm, make no sudden movements and respect their space.”

The divers are also responsible for ensuring the aquarium replicates the conditions of the sea as closely as possible. This includes adjusting the saltwater composition to match their needs.

Using specialized tools, the team scrubs algae from the tank’s surfaces and removes any waste. “Unfortunately, they are caged here. We try to make them feel that they are in their natural environment as much as possible,” he said.