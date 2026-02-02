Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

JAKARTA
Indonesia lets Grok back online under tight supervision

Indonesia allowed Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok to resume operations in the country on a conditional basis and under strict supervision, weeks after banning it for explicit sexual content.

Musk’s social platform X Corp made a written commitment to service improvements and compliance with applicable laws, the communications ministry said in a statement.

The company told the ministry it had taken steps to address the misuse of Grok services, including restricting access to certain features, according to the statement.

Indonesia and Malaysia were the first two countries that blocked access to Grok in January over concerns it was being misused to generate sexually explicit and nonconsensual images.

Malaysian authorities lifted the temporary restriction after the company took security and preventive measures. Malaysian regulators said they met last week with X’s representatives and would continue to monitor the situation.

The normalization of Grok's operations in Indonesia was not unconditional, said Alexander Sabar, the ministry's director general of digital space supervision. He added that the steps X claims to have taken will be verified and tested by Indonesian authorities to ensure they prevent violations, including the distribution of illegal content and violations of child protection principles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows
Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects

Tourism investors call for action to accelerate projects
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 4.56 percent in January
Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years

Borsa Istanbul marks best January in 29 years
Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter

Fresh produce exports see minimal returns: Ministter
Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey

Manufacturing PMI retreats to 48.1 in January: Survey
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿