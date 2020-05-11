Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara

  • May 11 2020 09:47:00

Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Indiscriminate Haftar attacks constitute war crime: Ankara

AFP Photo

Turkey will consider elements of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar as a legitimate target if the country’s interests in Libya are targeted, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on May 10.

Haftar’s attacks which targeted diplomatic missions, including the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli, the Mitiga Airport, civilian airplanes preparing to take off, and other civilian infrastructure constituted a war crime, the ministry said in a statement.

Underlining that Haftar's militia indiscriminately increased its attacks, particularly in the capital Tripoli, the ministry said it is unacceptable for the U.N. to remain inactive in the face of atrocity in the country.

The countries which provide military, financial and political support to Haftar are also responsible for the cruelty and instability in the country, it added.

It stressed Turkey will continue to support the legitimate government and its institutions in Libya.

On May 9, at least six civilians were killed in rocket attacks by Haftar's militia on the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

May 9's attacks came hours after the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Tripoli, saying the attacks "may amount to war crimes."

Haftar, the leader of illegal armed forces in eastern Libya, intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan government army recently gained the advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

The government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under an U.N.-led political deal.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

    Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

  2. If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

    If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

  3. Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

    Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia

    Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia
Recommended
Turkey returns 240 nationals from W Africa amid virus

Turkey returns 240 nationals from W Africa amid virus
Turkish agency aids families in Philippines Bangsamoro

Turkish agency aids families in Philippines' Bangsamoro
Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker

Turkish intel helps rescue abducted Italian aid worker
Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces

Turkey lifts weekend coronavirus curfew in 24 provinces
Seniors curfew aided Turkeys fight against pandemic

'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'
Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

WORLD Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of war crimes in NW Syria

Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of 'war crimes' in NW Syria

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
ECONOMY Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Automakers in Turkey manufactured 352,309 vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- between January and April 2020, according to a sectoral report on May 10.
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.