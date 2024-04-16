Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

A recently accepted indictment has revealed a series of terror activities by ISIL-Khorasan in Istanbul, ranging from plans to attack parliament and military barracks in the city to establishing member recruitment networks.

The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office earlier initiated an investigation into 12 suspects, six of whom are detained, for operating a center in the Başakşehir district where they allegedly trained individuals for the terrorist organization ISIL- Khorasan (ISIL-K).

ISIL-K, named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

The completed indictment disclosed that individuals of Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Caucasian descent established an illegal religious center in Başakşehir, maintaining close contact with the terrorist organization's elements in Syria and Afghanistan.

Most of the center's teachers were of Arab nationality, the indictment said, adding that under the guise of religious education, students were subjected to ISIL propaganda. The organization's leaders planning to send indoctrinated individuals to Afghanistan via Türkiye to join ISIL-K.

The indictment also revealed that the center's dormitories housed the members from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Caucasus, Iraq and Egypt, along with providing residential education to around 70 children aged 16-17, including some who had been killed while active within the terrorist organization in Syria.

Nine members of the ISIL terrorist cell held a meeting in Istanbul in late June 2023 to discuss attack plots on the parliament and military barracks or police stations in Istanbul.

The indictment stated that a member identified as Fuad Azeri would cover the procurement of weapons and explosive components for the attacks, while others were tasked with collecting the necessary funds.

Additionally, the indictment included evidence found during searches, such as an unlicensed weapon, ammunition, currency, photographs of armed men in camouflage attire and women in burqas conducting shooting practices.

The prosecution sought sentences ranging from seven and a half years to 15 years for membership in a terrorist organization and one and a half years to four and a half years for possession of an unlicensed weapon.

The suspects are expected to appear before the judge in the second hearing scheduled for May.

Türkiye has recently announced the abolishment of visa exemption for citizens of Tajikistan, following recent security concerns linked to international incidents involving Tajik nationals.

TURKEY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

    Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

  2. Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

    Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

  3. Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

    Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

  4. MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

    MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

  5. Israel urges sanctions in 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran

    Israel urges sanctions in 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran
Recommended
Turkish university team receives award in US

Turkish university team receives award in US
Turkish fishermen wrap up season with hunting ban

Turkish fishermen wrap up season with hunting ban
Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste

Istanbul’s urban transformation to yield 110 million tons of waste
Probe ongoing into deadly cable car accident in Antalya

Probe ongoing into deadly cable car accident in Antalya
All 184 stranded cable car passengers evacuated in Antalya

All 184 stranded cable car passengers evacuated in Antalya
Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023

Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023
WORLD Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿