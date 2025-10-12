Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

ANKARA
Indians are passionately embracing Türkiye’s dynamic global tourism platform, GoTürkiye, leading the way as its most dedicated followers, according to fresh insights from Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

Targeted digital campaigns aimed at Indian audiences generated 73 million impressions and 11 million interactions. The platform's Instagram account now boasts over 545,000 Indian followers, making India the top country among its global audience.

 

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that in the first half of 2025, Türkiye welcomed 26.4 million visitors, with tourism revenues reaching $25.8 billion — a 7.6 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

 

He also noted that the average per capita spending of international tourists rose 8 percent to $106. Responding to reports that up to 200,000 Indians have canceled their trips to Türkiye, Ersoy dismissed the claims as “baseless and disinformation-driven,” stating that 155,459 Indian nationals visited Türkiye in the first six months of 2025.

 

Ersoy emphasized that Asia Pacific countries remain among Türkiye’s strategic target markets, adding, “We aim to keep Asian interest in Türkiye vibrant and position our country as a leading destination in the region.”

 

The strong online engagement comes despite recent tension between New Delhi and Ankara. In India, the “Nation First” campaign, a movement urging the prioritization of national interest, called for a boycott of Turkish products and tourism following Türkiye’s vocal support for Pakistan in its long-standing dispute with India over Kashmir.

 

Türkiye has consistently backed Pakistan’s stance on the region, describing the issue as one of justice and self-determination — comments that have drawn sharp criticism from Indian officials.

 

The boycott initially focused on canceling travel plans to Türkiye but later extended to discouraging trade and academic partnerships with Turkish entities. Nonetheless, the official data suggest that digital interest from Indian users remains strong.



Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
