Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
On the occasion of the 76th Indian Army Day, 122 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Gallipoli campaign of World War I have been commemorated in a ceremony held at the Haydarpaşa British Cemetery in Istanbul.

The ceremony, organized by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) at the Haydarpaşa British Cemetery in Selimiye, was attended by Consul General of India in Istanbul Mijito Vinito and Defense Attaché Colonel Manuj Garg, along with the Indian community in Türkiye. A wreath was laid at the memorial in Üsküdar Selimiye, dedicated to the memory of 122 soldiers from the Indian Army who were part of the British forces and lost their lives during World War I.

Speaking at the commemoration, Consul General Mijito Vinito said, "On the occasion of the Indian Army Day, we gather here to honor the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Çanakkale and Istanbul during World War I. Their sacrifices will always be remembered, and on this occasion, we pay our respects, fulfilling our duty to the departed."

Noting that over 1.3 million Indian soldiers have served overseas in World War I, the press release from the Consulate General of India reads, "In Gallipoli itself, approximately 15,000 Indian soldiers participated [as part of the British forces], out of which 1,723 made the supreme sacrifice while fighting with extreme courage and valor."

