Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

NEW DELHI

Temperatures in India's capital have soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius (121.8 Fahrenheit) as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions," recorded the temperatures on May 28 at two Delhi suburbs stations at Narela and Mungeshpur.

The weather bureau said the temperatures were nine degrees higher than expected.

Forecasters predict similar temperatures on Wednesday for the city of more than 30 million people, issuing a red alert warning notice for people to take care.

In May 2022, parts of Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius (120.5 Fahrenheit), Indian media reported at the time.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures.

But years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat, cutting supplies to some areas.

The IMD warned of the heat's impact on health, especially for infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Many blame the soaring temperatures on scorching winds from Rajasthan state, where temperatures on May 28 were the hottest in the country, at 50.5 degrees Celsius.