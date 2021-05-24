India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

  • May 24 2021 09:11:00

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI-The Associated Press
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

India crossed another grim milestone on May 24 of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside.

The milestone, as recorded by India’s health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the country’s fight against the pandemic, forcing many to miss their shots, and a rare but fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients has worried doctors.

India’s death toll is the third-highest reported in the world, accounting for 8.6% of the nearly 34.7 million coronavirus fatalities globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater.

The health ministry on May 24 reported 4,454 new death in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total fatalities to 303,720. It also reported 222,315 new infections, which raised the overall total to nearly 27 million. Both are almost certainly undercounts.

From the remote Himalayan villages in the north, through the vast humid central plains and to the sandy beaches in the south, the pandemic has swamped India’s underfunded health care system after spreading fast across the country.

In the capital, New Delhi, residents have died at home with no oxygen as hospitals exhausted limited supplies. In Mumbai, COVID-19 patients have died in crowded hospital corridors. In rural villages, fever and breathlessness took people before they were even tested for coronavirus.

While the megacities have seen signs of improvement in recent days, the virus isn’t finished with India by any means. It appears to have already taken a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas, where a majority of the people live and where health care is limited.

In recent weeks, hundreds of bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh state. Many others have been found buried in shallow graves along its sandy banks. It has prompted concerns that they’re the remains of COVID-19 victims.

India’s vaccination drive has also slowed recently, and many states say they don’t have enough vaccines to administer.

The world’s largest vaccine-producing nation has fully vaccinated just over 41.6 million people, or only 3.8% of its nearly 1.4 billion population.

The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12, 2020, in southern Karnataka state. It took seven months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in late April. The next 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 27 days after new infections tore through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelmed health care systems on the brink of collapse.

Average daily deaths and cases have slightly decreased in the past few weeks and the government on May 23 said it is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests, with more than 2.1 million samples tested in the previous 24 hours.

Modi,

ARTS & LIFE ’Charlie Bit My Finger’ video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction

’Charlie Bit My Finger’ video fetches $760,000 at NFT auction
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

    Turkey to administer 30 mln doses of BioNTech jabs in June, says minister

  2. Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

    Why was Turkey late in choosing BioNTech vaccine?

  3. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  4. Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of good relations with Greece: Defense minister

  5. Polish president in Turkey for official visit

    Polish president in Turkey for official visit
Recommended
Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter
Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist

Global outrage as Belarus diverts flight, arrests opposition activist
Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors
India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K
Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
Thousands flee Goma city in DR Congo after volcano erupts

Thousands flee Goma city in DR Congo after volcano erupts
WORLD Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Social media postings appear to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

Two images of Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have appeared on Instagram in recent days, three months after the BBC aired a video message in which she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa.
ECONOMY Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world’s most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country’s industry and technology minister said on May 22.
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.