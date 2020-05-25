India to bring back citizens stranded in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

India will bring back its citizens, who were stranded in Turkey due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, on June 8.

“AI-1965 [flight] arriving on June 08, in Istanbul, to bring home stranded Indians in Turkey,” the Indian Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

On May 7, India launched a massive operation to evacuate 14,800 citizens stranded abroad.

Some 64 flights were set to bring home the people caught amid coronavirus restrictions in an operation dubbed Vande Bharat Mission by the Indian government.

More than 300,000 million Indians have requested for a flight to return.