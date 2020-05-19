India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

  • May 19 2020 10:51:00

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

NEW DELHI-The Associated Press
India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.

Amphan is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning, and forecasters warned of extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall, tidal waves and some flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata.

The cyclone had winds of 220-230 kilometers per hour (136 -142 miles per hour) and is forecast to weaken before landfall around India’s West Bengal state and Bangladesh.

It is the second super cyclone on record that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, India’s meteorological chief. The first of that classification was the devastating 1999 cyclone in Odisha state that left nearly 10,000 dead.

“This type of cyclone can be disastrous...It is completely unsafe,” Mohapatra said.

Amphan’s winds are whirling 700 kilometers (435 miles) from its eye as it approaches land. It’s forecast to pass between the seaside resort town of Digha in India’s West Bengal state and Hatiya Island in Bangladesh with a weaker wind speed of 165 to 175 kph (102-108 mph).

Several districts of West Bengal will be most impacted by the storm, said Mohapatra, warning of uprooted trees, electric poles and damage to old or temporary housing.

Flooding was a risk in Kolkata due to crowding and poor drainage and the storm surge would raise river levels in the Bengal delta, he said.

The Meteorological Department in the Bangladesh said the cyclone could flood vast spans in southwestern and southern Bangladesh from tidal waves 4 to 5 feet higher than normal, along with heavy rainfall and high wind speeds.

Bangladesh authorities have asked maritime ports to maintain danger signal up to 7 while 19 coastal districts and their offshore islands were also at the risk of severe destruction. Fishing trawlers and boats in Bay of Bengal have been asked to take shelter until further notice.

After reaching land, the cyclone is expected to move away fast and weaken by May 21.

The eye of the storm is likely to pass through the Sunderban mangrove forests, one of the largest single tracts of mangrove forests in the world. The forests are likely to absorb some impact of the cyclone, officials said.

Junior Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman in Bangladesh said he ordered local authorities to prepare thousands of cyclone shelters and makeshift structures to take more than 5 million people to safety before the cyclone crosses the region. The evacuation has not started yet.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  2. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  3. Road safety measures for summer unveiled

    Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  4. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  5. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety
Recommended
Trump gives 30 days to WHO to make major reforms

Trump gives 30 days to WHO to make 'major' reforms
Global coronavirus cases exceed 4.8 million

Global coronavirus cases exceed 4.8 million
Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlords forces

Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlord's forces
More easing in Europe but virus hits hard in S America, Africa

More easing in Europe but virus hits hard in S America, Africa
COVID-19: Mosques, churches in Greece resume services

COVID-19: Mosques, churches in Greece resume services
Turkish foundation donates food to homeless in DC

Turkish foundation donates food to homeless in DC
WORLD India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posted 44.73 billion Turkish liras ($7.87 billion) net profit in 2019, the bank announced on May 18.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.