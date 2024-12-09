Incessant rain triggers flash floods, landslide

Incessant rain triggers flash floods, landslide

MUĞLA
Incessant rain triggers flash floods, landslide

Torrential rain on the night of Dec. 8 unleashed chaos across Türkiye, flooding tourism hub Muğla's Bodrum district and triggering a landslide in the Black Sea province of Artvin, leading to road closures and widespread disruption.

Sudden rainfall in Bodrum caused puddles to form on several streets and avenues, prompting local authorities to implement immediate preventive measures.

One of the highways heavily affected by the intense rainfall was closed to traffic, leaving multiple cars stranded in floodwaters. Emergency teams worked tirelessly to clear the vehicles, eventually making the highway accessible to traffic again.

Two people got trapped in a car when floodwaters swept away the paving stones on a street, leaving a large hole in the road where the vehicle became stuck. Rescue teams quickly deployed construction equipment to free the residents from the car.

Many homes and businesses were inundated due to the incessant rain, with residents scrambling to clean their waterlogged properties late into the night. Meanwhile, thunderstorms caused power outages in some neighborhoods of the district.

“Our region experienced heavy rainfall in the evening, leading to floods and inundations in several areas, even though we had already cleared the stream banks. In response, we mobilized teams from the water and sewage administration and the municipality, deploying approximately 175 personnel and 77 vehicles,” Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci explained.

In the country’s northeast, a landslide gripped the Black Sea province of Artvin’s Arhavi district at around 3:30 a.m., resulting in the closure of the Black Sea coastal road to traffic in both directions.

A vehicle passing through the road during the landslide was damaged, and relevant authorities were promptly dispatched to the area.

Artvin Governor Turan Ergün, who traveled to the scene for inspections, assured that authorities were working tirelessly to address the situation.

Ergün highlighted that the roadway was covered with 3 to 4 meters of soil and mentioned there was no information yet on whether any vehicles had been trapped beneath the debris. He also cautioned about the potential for further landslides in the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece
CHP leader renews calls for early polls

CHP leader renews calls for early polls
Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye
Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister

Meeting day under review for DEM Pary- PKK head talks: Minister
Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories

Türkiye slams Israeli occupation of Syrian territories
Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league

Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿