In shadow of Renaissance

EBRU ERKE

Florence is like a playful child or wise sage ready to astonish you. For instance, while strolling through the historic city center, if you venture down a side street, you might suddenly discover a stunning Renaissance palace hidden behind modest facades. Remember, this is Florence—stay open to unexpected delights.

As you stroll alongside towering walls, you spot a door to your left, guarded by two elegantly dressed guards. The door offers no glimpse of what lies beyond. Upon entering, you find yourself in a courtyard that feels more like a museum than a hotel, exuding Renaissance grandeur. You’re at the renowned Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, one of the most iconic hotels in Europe and beyond. To truly appreciate a building in Florence, you must connect with its essence. Start your visit by settling into one of the plush sofas, allowing yourself to admire the statue at the courtyard’s center and the twelve reliefs that narrate mythological tales.

The property comprises two buildings: the 15th-century Palazzo della Gherardesca and the 16th-century La Villa. Palazzo della Gherardesca has 79 rooms, while La Villa, which has its own reception area, contains 37 rooms. Each of the 116 rooms is unique, featuring distinct frescoes, reliefs, ceiling carvings, staircases and fireplaces. Designer Pierre Yves Rochon, known for his lavish interiors at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and The Savoy in London, has individually styled each room with luxurious period furniture and rich brocades and velvets. Special suites offer even more opulent details; for example, the Stephenson Suite boasts a central white marble bathtub in an elegantly plastered bathroom with intricately carved silver cabinets and a fireplace. It’s often said that a stay at this hotel is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The garden features sculptures, fountains, and a 15th-century Ionic temple, making it the largest privately owned garden in the city. After exploring the artworks around, head to the garden bar and savor the finest negroni in Florence—an opinion shared by both me and my local friends—while enjoying a musical performance by Maurizio, the hotel’s pianist.

Staying at this hotel elevates your experience in Florence. Notable museums and historic sites, like the Accademia, Uffizi Gallery, Piazza Duomo, and Piazza della Signoria, are all just a short walk away, offering exclusive VIP access to guests. After your city tour, visit the Atrium Lounge to mingle with locals. This stylish venue, known for its Tuscan specialties, is the top choice for dinner, alongside the Michelin-starred Il Palagio, the hotel’s standout dining option.

Chef Paolo Lavezzini of Il Palagio describes himself as “Italian at heart and Brazilian in soul.” His culinary philosophy draws from his roots in Emilia Romagna and his extensive haute cuisine experience in Tuscany, as well as his work and life in Brazil. Chef Lavezzini reinterprets dishes that highlight Italian traditions while occasionally incorporating Brazilian elements. To experience his unique style, sample his innovative creations like marinated Tyrrhenian shrimp, fried oysters, and black lagos prepared with passion fruit and rosemary.

One or two key ingredients take center stage on the plate. Paolo’s flavor equation is based on this, and on creating different textures with taste contrasts. When Lavezzini took the helm of Il Palagio, he transformed both the atmosphere and the menu. He arranged the ceramics and

porcelain to ensure a more intimate setting, updated the breads seasonally, and began serving them family-style to evoke the communal spirit of Italian dining. “The stories behind our ingredients enhance the experience for our guests. For instance, rosemary has a fascinating history in the region. Our waiters share this information at the table, highlighting important aspects of the Tuscan cuisine,” explains the chef. Last spring’s menu featured dishes like crayfish from the Tyrrhenian Sea, citrus linguini topped with raw red shrimp, and risotto with crispy artichoke leaves.