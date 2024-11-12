In Italy, train leaves early to make sure it arrives on time

Passengers of an Italian high-speed train were left stranded last week after it departed almost one hour early, so it could arrive on time, the train operator has acknowledged.

Rome's Termini station had been full of travelers on Nov. 8 anxious about the effect of a national transport strike which stopped local buses, trams and the subway.

Thankfully, Trenitalia's high-speed "Silver Arrow" to Genoa, in northwest Italy, was operating, scheduled to leave at 4:20 pm.

But when it was time to board, dozens of passengers searched in vain for the train on the departure board only to discover it had left at 3.30 pm.

The train had to take a slower route due to maintenance on the usual line, the railway operator explained. But to arrive on time, this meant leaving 50 minutes earlier.

A journalist from the La Stampa daily was one of the passengers who failed to receive a message on their mobile phones alerting them to the timetable change.

The newspaper reported the train had left the station half empty.

Trenitalia insisted only a "small number" of passengers did not receive the alert.

Either way, "the statistics are in order, one fewer late train, one more train on time [if not an early one]", La Stampa wrote.

A Trenitalia spokesperson told AFP that passengers who missed the train were able to take the next one, at 4:57 pm, or claim a refund.

Trenitalia said its medium and long-distance lines recorded average delays of around nine minutes in 2023. The figure was two minutes for regional trains and around seven for international connections.

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

