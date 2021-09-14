In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

ANKARA

Love of football has brought together many a family, but a football game in Turkey’s capital has taken that shared love of sports to a new level.

In the Sept. 12 match, for the first time in history, a married couple officiated at a Turkish football match.

Burak and Gamze Durmuş Pakkan both served in the First League clash between Ankaragücü and Gençlerbirliği, twin teams based in the capital Ankara.

Burak Pakkan refereed the match while his wife Gamze Durmuş Pakkan served as fourth official in the Ankara derby at Eryaman Stadium.

Ankaragücü defeated their cross-city rivals Genclerbirliği 2-0 thanks to goals by Sinan Osmanoğlu and Eren Derdiyok.

Whatever the game’s outcome, the shared endeavor ensured that neither Pakkan had to ask their spouse that evening over dinner, “So, honey, how was work today?”