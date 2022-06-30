Implemented ‘catastrophe early warning system’ already preventing life loss

KASTAMONU

Türkiye has implemented the “catastrophe early warning system” for the first time amid the fight against the floods that devastated the northern provinces recently, the country’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister has said.

Holding a press conference in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu late on June 28, Murat Kurum said, “With the system loss of life was averted.”

Rainfalls and floodings hit the six northern provinces, but mostly Kastamonu, between June 25 and 27, where two people went missing.

Following inspections on the streets of Kastamonu, the minister remarked the importance of the “catastrophe early warning system.”

“The ministry shared all the weather information obtained by the State Meteorological Service to Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management [AFAD],” he said, adding: “This is how we removed people from the disaster zones. By this, we averted loss of life.”

“Warnings [about weather conditions and floods] were sent to people’s mobile phones instantly and our citizens took measures after.”

The minister underlined that there were two warnings, “Meteo Warning Orange,” and “Meteo Warning Red,” showing the level of the danger the citizens will face.

“We sent instant SMSs to the residents of Bartın, Kastamonu and Zonguldak on June 25 within the scope of Meteo Warning Orange,” he said.

“On June 26, we sent instant SMSs to a dozen districts in six cities within the scope of Meteo Warning Red,” he added.

According to the minister, the early warning SMSs saved lives in the region.

The minister also shared information about the amount of rain falling on land.

According to evaluations, Kastamonu’s İnebolu district came forefront as the place that most rains fall with 159 kilos of rain per square meter. The districts of Küre and Çatalzeytin came after.

Kurum stated the massive rescue efforts with a list of numbers.

“Nearly 2,000 personnel joined efforts with more than 260 vehicles. More than 1,100 people were evacuated in five cities. Food was supplied to more than 5,000 people. More than 26,000 subscribers suffered energy problems.”