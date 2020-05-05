Immune plasma treatment helps senior beat COVID-19

  • May 05 2020 09:51:04

MANİSA
A 71-year-old man diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey was discharged from the hospital on May 4 following successful immune plasma treatment.

Muammer Yıldız, along with his family, was diagnosed with the disease three weeks ago and was referred to a hospital for medical care.

Yıldız was treated for 10 days, but after his condition deteriorated he was sent to another hospital in Manisa province for further care.

Doctors decided that Yıldız would receive immune plasma treatment, which proved a good move as he regained his health and finally tested negative.

He told Anadolu Agency that he had been through a difficult period and gave up his hope on life.

Dr. Murat Özgürmüş said Yıldız was one of the first patients to get immune plasma treatment in the province.

Dr. Mehmet Fatih Zeren said it was important to see a senior citizen recover from the disease, adding that immune plasma played a role in his recovery.

