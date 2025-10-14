IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on 'modest' US trade shock

IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on 'modest' US trade shock

WASHINGTON
IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on modest US trade shock

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lifted its outlook for global growth this year, flagging a milder-than-expected economic hit from President Donald Trump's tariff policies while warning of risks ahead.

In its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report — compiled before the most recent U.S.-China tariff spat — the IMF hiked its 2025 global growth forecast to 3.2 percent, up from 3.0 in July, while leaving its prediction for 2026 unchanged at 3.1 percent.

"The good news is that growth impact of the trade shock is modest so far," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters ahead of the publication of the WEO, adding that the private sector had also supported growth by responding to Trump's tariffs in an agile way.

Other factors, including the AI boom and fiscal policies in Europe and China had also helped to prop up the global economy, he said, while warning that the IMF still saw downside risks to growth from the trade uncertainty.

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on top trading partners including China and the European Union in a bid to reshape U.S. trading relationships and boost domestic manufacturing.

Over the weekend, the U.S. president threatened fresh tariffs of 100 percent on China, on top of current steep levies, criticizing Beijing's recent decision to tighten export controls on the rare earth minerals crucial to the defense and high tech sectors.

"Everything is very fluid," Gourinchas told AFP in an interview. "But I think it's a very useful reminder that we live in a world in which this kind of increase in trade tensions, increase in policy uncertainty, can flare up at any time."

The IMF expects the global inflation rate to remain elevated at 4.2 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2026, underpinned by elevated inflation in several countries including the United States.

 US upgraded, China unchanged 

The IMF raised its prospects for economic growth for the world's largest economy by 0.1 percent this year and next, to 2.0 percent in 2025, and to 2.1 percent in 2026.

However, this still represents a marked slowdown from 2024, when U.S. growth hit 2.8 percent.

Despite the trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, the Fund still expects China's economy to slow to 4.8 percent this year from 5.0 percent in 2024, before cooling sharply to just 4.2 percent in 2026, in line with previous estimates.

China slowdown has been driven by a reduction in net exports which have been at least partly offset by growing domestic demand fueled by "policy stimulus," the Fund said.

Elsewhere in Asia, the IMF raised India's 2025 growth forecast to 6.6 percent from 6.4 percent in the last outlook update in July, and hiked its prediction for growth in Japan to 1.1 percent — up 0.4 percentage point.

  Europe's growth troubles continue 

The outlook for Europe has improved slightly from July, with the Eurozone now expected to grow by 1.2 percent this year and by 1.1 percent in 2026.

While this reflects a slight increase from last year, it remains well below the strong growth seen in the United States, underscoring the enduring challenges faced by some of Europe's largest economies.

Germany's economy is expected to bounce back from recession to register growth of 0.2 percent this year, up 0.1 percentage point, before picking up to 0.9 percent next year.

And France, which is in the midst of a prolonged political crisis, is expected to see growth cool to 0.7 percent this year, before rising slightly to 0.9 percent in 2026.

The one market exception in the Eurozone is Spain, which saw an upgrade and is now expected to see growth remain resilient at 2.9 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2026.

Growth in the United Kingdom is now expected hit 1.3 percent this year and next.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Russian economy is likely to see a marked slowdown in growth this year to just 0.6 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2024, the IMF said, cutting its outlook by 0.4 percentage point.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era
Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries

Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries
Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US

Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US
Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation

Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation
Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits
China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿