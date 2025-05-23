IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

WASHINGTON
IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

The International Monetary Fund has held "useful discussions" with Syria's economic team and is preparing to support the international community's efforts to rebuild its war-ravaged economy, a spokesperson for the Washington-based institution said.

Syria's new government has been looking to rebuild relations with Western governments and roll back punishing sanctions after 14 deadly years of civil war.

The IMF’s spokesperson Julie Kozack said staff had been "preparing to support the international community's efforts to help with Syria's economic rehabilitation."

She added that IMF staff had held "useful discussions" with the new economic team, which took office in March, in an attempt to rebuild its "understanding" of the Syrian economy.

The Fund's last comprehensive review of the health of the Syrian economy was conducted back in 2009, before the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

"Syria will need significant assistance to rebuild its economic institutions," Kozack said Thursday.

"We stand ready to provide advice and targeted and well prioritized technical assistance in our areas of expertise," she added.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Syria could be just weeks away from a fresh civil war of "epic proportions," and called for engagement with the transitional leadership led by jihadist-turned-politician Ahmed al-Sharaa.

His comments came shortly after a series of bloody attacks on the Alawite and Druze minorities in Syria, which were blamed on people from the country's Sunni majority.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones
Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1
Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond

Treasury sells $2 billion of 7-year Eurobond
Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek
Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April
Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿