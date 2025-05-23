IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

WASHINGTON

The International Monetary Fund has held "useful discussions" with Syria's economic team and is preparing to support the international community's efforts to rebuild its war-ravaged economy, a spokesperson for the Washington-based institution said.

Syria's new government has been looking to rebuild relations with Western governments and roll back punishing sanctions after 14 deadly years of civil war.

The IMF’s spokesperson Julie Kozack said staff had been "preparing to support the international community's efforts to help with Syria's economic rehabilitation."

She added that IMF staff had held "useful discussions" with the new economic team, which took office in March, in an attempt to rebuild its "understanding" of the Syrian economy.

The Fund's last comprehensive review of the health of the Syrian economy was conducted back in 2009, before the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

"Syria will need significant assistance to rebuild its economic institutions," Kozack said Thursday.

"We stand ready to provide advice and targeted and well prioritized technical assistance in our areas of expertise," she added.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Syria could be just weeks away from a fresh civil war of "epic proportions," and called for engagement with the transitional leadership led by jihadist-turned-politician Ahmed al-Sharaa.

His comments came shortly after a series of bloody attacks on the Alawite and Druze minorities in Syria, which were blamed on people from the country's Sunni majority.