IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut

IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut

LONDON
IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said the Bank of England should be mindful over when to start cutting interest rates or risk harming an economy that just recently emerged from recession.

The warning came as the IMF ramped up its U.K. economic growth forecast but warned over "difficult" fiscal choices to stabilize debt, as beleaguered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives trail the main opposition Labour party in opinion polls before a general election this year.

The Bank of England (BoE) this month signaled a summer rate cut, after holding borrowing costs at a 16-year peak of 5.25 percent to further dampen price rises.

"As monetary policy reaches an inflection point, the timing and pace of rate cuts must carefully balance the risks of premature and delayed easing," the IMF cautioned yesterday in its latest outlook document.

Premature easing could risk further stoking inflation, but delayed easing could "stall or even reverse" economic recovery, the IMF said.

The BoE embarked on aggressive rate hikes to bring inflation down from a four-decade high above 11 percent in late 2022, when energy and food prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

U.K. annual inflation slowed in March to 3.2 percent, which was well above the BoE's 2-percent target. April data is due today.

Britain's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.7 percent this year, the IMF predicted, faster than the 0.5 percent it predicted in April.

It is then anticipated to expand by a solid 1.5 percent in 2025, according to the IMF.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low
Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition
Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region

Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region
Leading AI firms pledge responsible tech development

Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast
Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again

Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿