IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

MARRAKECH
IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

Boosting the IMF’s quota resources and giving Africa a bigger voice within the institution were among the priorities of the week-long talks of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who chairs the IMF Financial Committee, said at a press conference that there was "agreement on a meaningful increase of quotas by the end of the year."

The quotas, which are based on the size of a country's economy, determine how much funding a nation should provide to the IMF, its voting power and the maximum amount of loans it can obtain.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga used this week's meetings to urge members to step up funding so their institutions can better support nations hit by poverty and climate change.

The conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has raised concerns about its impact on already weak global economic growth in the wake of the Ukraine war, elevated inflation and high interest rates.

Georgieva said the agreement on quotas was "very heartwarming."

The goal, she said, was "to make the fund strong financially in terms of our ability to step up should we be hit by yet another shock."

Asked when the IMF will change its voting shares, Georgieva said: the "membership has agreed that this is going to be the next step and that there will be a clear pathway and plan to go there."

Giving countries like China, which is now the world's second biggest economy, a larger voting share has been a controversial issue.

China has a 6.08 percent share of votes compared to 6.14 percent for Japan, the third global economy.

"At some point, a revision of the IMF's quota distribution will be inevitable," French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Marrakesh last week.

"But the emerging countries that will benefit from this - including China - will have to accept common rules of the game," he said.

While voting shares were not changed, the IMF agreed to expand its executive board from 24 to 25 members to give Africa another seat.

Sub-Saharan Africa will now have three executive board members instead of two.

"I will finish with what warmed my heart the most: uniform support for a third African chair on our executive board," Georgieva said.

"That is so important for meetings that take place on African soil," she said.

"Despite all the difficulties I can only praise our members for finding this pathway to solidarity on which hundreds of millions of people depend."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war
LATEST NEWS

  1. China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

    China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

  2. Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

    Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

  3. Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

    Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

  4. One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

    One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

  5. IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

    IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat
Recommended
More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports

More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports
Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia

Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia
Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years

Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years
A grower working hard to make Turkish mango global brand

A grower working hard to make Turkish mango global brand
Istanbul hosts Routes World event

Istanbul hosts Routes World event
Pfizer cuts earnings outlook on lower COVID drug sales

Pfizer cuts earnings outlook on lower COVID drug sales
WORLD China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepared on Monday to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza war, as an increasingly assertive Beijing is asked to help de-escalate the violence.

ECONOMY IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

SPORTS Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

The 58th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR) concluded on Oct. 15 in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan's Astana team claiming the winner’s turquoise jersey.