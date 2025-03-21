İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu enters his third day in custody on March 21, with his political future shrouded in doubt.

Prosecutors have leveled a total of seven charges against İmamoğlu, stemming from two ongoing investigations into corruption and alleged links to terrorism, Turkish media reported on March 21.

As the prominent opposition figure from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) remained in detention for a third consecutive day since the March 19 operation, the number of detainees surged to 88 following the apprehension of another high-profile official — out of over 100 individuals subject to warrants.

Given that Türkiye’s system mandates a maximum detention period of four days before a decision on release or formal arrest must be made, it is anticipated that İmamoğlu and other suspects will be brought before the court for a definitive ruling by the evening of March 22 or the morning of March 23.

According to information from CNN Türk, İmamoğlu is expected to be transferred to the Istanbul Courthouse at 18:00 GMT on March 22.

Meanwhile, on March 21, İmamoğlu’s lawyers announced via his social media accounts that he is now facing an additional probe concerning municipal efforts to establish daycare centers.

Turkish media detailed the seven charges he is confronting — six pertaining to corruption and one linked to terrorism.

Financial report revealed in investigation

Istanbul authorities uncovered a major corruption scheme within the Istanbul Municipality, according to a report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

According to the report, Furkan Remzi Ceylan, 22, who worked as an electrician in the company of suspect Ali Nuhoğlu in 2021, became the chairman of the board of directors of Istcon Construction Investment Industry and Trade Inc. in 2023.

The report revealed that in 2024 alone, Ceylan’s company was awarded contracts worth 3 billion Turkish lira (approximately $79 million) from KİPTAŞ and İSFALT, two publicly funded municipal organizations.

The funds were then transferred to Nuhoğlu’s company before being withdrawn in cash by Ceylan and his driver using a power of attorney issued by Nuhoğlu, the report concluded.

In his statement, Nuhoğlu said, “The money sent to me or my companies by the company is due to a business and debt-credit situation. These money transfers have nothing to do with tenders.”

Allegations: A web of financial misconduct

The first charge alleged that İmamoğlu is the leader of a criminal organization that orchestrated a corruption and bribery scheme.

Prosecutors claimed that all illicit tendering processes within the municipality’s media subsidiary, Medya A.Ş., were executed by this alleged criminal network, with İmamoğlu at its helm. The investigation has also implicated 95 other suspects accused of being members of this syndicate for financial gain.

The second accusation asserted that individuals within Medya A.Ş. solicited bribes from various operational businesses, at times disguising these payments as donations.

Further charges included coercion of businessmen into making unlawful financial contributions, engaging in fraudulent transactions through proxy individuals to launder illicitly obtained funds, and utilizing so-called "secret cash reserves" managed by intermediaries to facilitate monetary transfers and collections.

Another charge concerned systematic manipulation of municipal tenders related to outdoor advertising spaces. Prosecutors argued that criminal affiliates established shell companies to feign commercial transactions with municipal subsidiaries, inflating contract values to justify illicit earnings through bribes and other means.

A fifth accusation pertained to large-scale fraud, involving fabricated, non-existent municipal projects designed solely to conceal the misappropriation of public funds.

Additionally, prosecutors contend that personal data belonging to Istanbul residents was unlawfully acquired and exploited to ensure the operational continuity of the criminal network.

Terrorism-related accusation

The final charge against İmamoğlu alleged his involvement in aiding and abetting the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

Prosecutors claimed that the mayor knowingly and willingly participated in what was publicly branded as an “urban consensus” initiative — a strategic electoral collaboration between the CHP and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in select constituencies during the March 31 elections last year.

They further alleged that sympathizers and affiliates of the terrorist organization were unlawfully recruited into municipal positions.

Speaking to BBC Türkçe, CHP Istanbul MP and lawyer Turan Taşkın Özer affirmed that İmamoğlu was in good spirits and was being held alone in a detention room for security reasons.

“We continue to bring him necessary items such as medication and clothing. He is in good health — just understandably fatigued. However, the overwhelming support and confidence from the public remain his greatest source of morale.”

The road ahead: Potential legal, political outcomes

As the investigation unfolds, Turkish media has highlighted four possible scenarios regarding İmamoğlu’s fate:

If acquitted or released pending trial, İmamoğlu could resume his mayoral duties without immediate interference.

Even if freed, the Interior Ministry could dismiss him from office, citing an ongoing terrorism-related probe, and appoint a government trustee in his stead.

In another scenario, if detained on terrorism-related allegations, the Interior Ministry would likely assign a trustee to replace him.

Should he be formally arrested for leading a criminal organization with corruption charges, the Istanbul Municipality council would convene to elect a new mayor, without a government appointee.

With the legal deadline for detention nearing, all eyes are on the impending judicial decision that could have profound political ramifications.