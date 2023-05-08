İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

ANKARA
İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

A group attacked Nation Alliance vice presidential candidate and İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s election bus with stones during his rally in the eastern province of Erzurum on May 7, as some of those who attended the rally were injured.

İmamoglu said that a maximum of 300-400 “instigated people” organized the attack, but the police did not interfere with these people.

Speaking at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul on his return from Erzurum, İmamoğlu said that the group that attacked him was “instigated.”

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu refuted İmamoğlu’s claims and said, “He is the one who created the provocation.”

Erzurum Governor Okay Memiş announced that seven people were slightly injured in the stone attack. “Today, Havuzbaşı City Square was not an officially declared rally area. If it had been an official rally area, we could have taken many more security measures and ensured this,” Memiş said.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said the aim of the attack was to scare people ahead of the May 14 polls.

“Their aim is to scare people, to keep them away from the ballot box. The majority will end this evil,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on social media.

Türkiye is the country of the reasonable majority. The majority will end this evil. My dear citizens, focus on May 14 and everything else is a detail. Do not be angry, do not be offended. Love our people, embrace your heart. This is exactly what devastated those terrorist groups,” he said. “Get well soon to my son Ekrem. Bringing change to the country has a price, and we are all willing to pay that.”

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also said, “This is not acceptable. The governor’s office is working to shed light on the incident.”

Elections, Turkey,

TÜRKIYE İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

    İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

  2. Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

    Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

  3. Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

    Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

  4. Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

    Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

  5. Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY

    Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY
Recommended
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Iraq
Tornado slams Mersin, injures 13

Tornado slams Mersin, injures 13
First Turkish professor to become rector of US university

First Turkish professor to become rector of US university
Boats set sail for the first Bosphorus race of the year

Boats set sail for the first Bosphorus race of the year
Health professionals in quake zone experience housing problems: Survey

Health professionals in quake zone experience housing problems: Survey
73-year-old traveler visits over 50 countries

73-year-old traveler visits over 50 countries
WORLD Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

ECONOMY Construction materials production down in February

Construction materials production down in February

The construction materials production industry’s output declined by 10.3 percent in February from a year ago, according to data from the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers (İMSAD).

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.