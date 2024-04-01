İmamoğlu, Yavaş pledge inclusivity in victory speeches

ISTANBUL

In triumphant victory speeches, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), pledged to uphold inclusivity and unity as they once again secured their positions in the March 31 elections.

“My dear Istanbulites, you opened the door to a new future today,” İmamoğlu told supporters while declaring victory late in the day. “Starting from tomorrow, Türkiye will be a different Türkiye. You opened the door to the rise of democracy, equality and freedom."

İmamoğlu's victory was decisive, winning by over 10 percent with more than half of the votes, defeating his opponent, former environment minister Murat Kurum of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"I accept the duty given to me by the people of Istanbul as an order. I see it as an honor and a great responsibility to fulfill it," İmamoğlu said.

"Partisanship is over... There is populist municipalism. This understanding will continue to win," he added

Similarly in Ankara, Yavaş secured a notable victory, receiving over 60 percent of the votes, nearly double that of his opponent, AKP's Turgut Altınok. In his address, Yavaş underscored the need for unity and service to all residents of the capital.

"Our political views may be different... But now the election is over. We will take off our badge and continue to serve 6 million Ankara residents without discrimination," he affirmed.