İmamoğlu unveils 'change manifesto' to revitalize opposition

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent figure within the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has unveiled a "change manifesto" calling for a transformation within the party and the broader opposition landscape in Türkiye.

The manifesto was published on the website iktidaricindegisim.org, where citizens are encouraged to express their opinions and suggestions regarding the proposed changes.

İmamoğlu took to his social media account on June 4 to share the website, stating, "Invitation to change: Change in CHP, change in Türkiye. We are waiting for your participation in the change process for the government, your opinions and suggestions."

According to the manifesto, in recent years, the Turkish opposition parties have failed to protect democracy during a period of the state's alleged degeneration.

The text acknowledges the missed opportunity for change in Türkiye, as the demands of opposition voters have gone unmet. It highlighted the lack of confidence and hope in achieving a change in regime, leading to disappointment and hopelessness among those who sought transformation.

The manifesto argues that a rational approach is necessary for the country's future, which should be based on societal demand, calling for a patient and mindful, yet determined attitude to foster the desired change.

"Acting as if nothing had happened and to persist in old wrongs when this need is evident is to fail to understand the feelings of millions of citizens suffering from defeat," read the statement.

The launch of the website followed the CHP's latest group meeting where party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu addressed the demands for change.

“We have already started a big change if head scarved, secular, Atatürkist and nationalist individuals can come together, putting aside their differences, to stand for what is right,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated earlier on the same day.

The mayor, in his part, has been loudly calling for a transformation at the CHP following the poll defeat as Kılıçdaroğlu lost the presidential elections against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while the CHP and its Nation Alliance could not get the majority in the parliament either.