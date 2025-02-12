İmamoğlu to stand trial in April over prosecutor remarks

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is set to stand trial on April 11, facing up to seven years and four months in prison over his statements made against Istanbul's chief public prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

Accepted by an Istanbul court on Feb. 12, the indictment stems from remarks İmamoğlu made at a panel on Jan. 20. During his speech, İmamoğlu criticized Gürlek over legal actions against main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

"The chief prosecutor, I am telling you... Your aim is to intimidate the people," İmamoğlu said during the panel. "We will uproot the mind that governs you from the minds of this nation to save even your children from these treatments. We will uproot it so that no one will come to your children's doorstep."

Prosecutors argue that his statements could create fear in the prosecutor and constitute a threat, charging İmamoğlu with "targeting people who took part in the fight against terrorism."

In addition to potential prison time, the indictment calls for İmamoğlu to be barred from holding public office as a consequence of his conviction.

The Istanbul court upheld the indictment as İmamoğlu prepares to run in the CHP primaries to determine its presidential candidate on March 23.

Another investigation into İmamoğlu's actions is underway following comments he made on Jan. 27 regarding appointments in probes into CHP-run municipalities. İmamoğlu accused a court expert of submitting fraudulent reports in these cases.

The mayor was previously sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK). The Court of Appeals will review that case.

He also faces charges of tender rigging related to his time as mayor of the Beylikdüzü district, which could result in an additional seven-year prison sentence.

