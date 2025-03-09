İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries

İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries

ISTANBUL
İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has embarked on his campaign rallies for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential primaries, vowing to “succeed all together.”

On March 23, İmamoğlu will stand as the sole contender in the CHP’s internal election to determine the party’s presidential nominee.

His campaign trail commenced on March 8 in the Aegean coastal province of İzmir and the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, followed by his addresses to supporters in the southern cities of Adana and Antalya on March 9.

"Let us deliberate on the profound significance of March 23. With our membership swelling to 1.75 million, we must rise with unwavering resolve, without a single defection. The decision to hold a primary election is nothing short of a democratic revolution," İmamoğlu declared in his Adana rally on March 9.

A day earlier in Kayseri, he underscored that their struggle was not solely about securing an electoral victory but about reclaiming national unity and fraternity.

İmamoğlu further emphasized that at every pivotal juncture in Türkiye’s transition to a multiparty democracy, the rule of law, secularism and the establishment of a social state, the CHP’s unwavering resolve and strength have been instrumental.

"It is in this spirit that we now collectively determine our party’s presidential candidate. When CHP manifests its will as a united front on March 23, the political landscape of Turkey will begin to be reshaped," he proclaimed.

"I step forward with the ambition of being the most diligent soldier in this honorable struggle, aspiring to be both my party’s and my nation’s presidential candidate.”

“On March 23, we will demonstrate that will of yours and we will turn to all republicans, democrats and patriots of this country and say: We will succeed together,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Türkiye strongly condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syrias unity

Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity
Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May
DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker

Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker
Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense

Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call
Van-Tehran passenger train services resume

Van-Tehran passenger train services resume
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿