İmamoğlu kicks off campaign rallies for CHP primaries

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has embarked on his campaign rallies for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential primaries, vowing to “succeed all together.”

On March 23, İmamoğlu will stand as the sole contender in the CHP’s internal election to determine the party’s presidential nominee.

His campaign trail commenced on March 8 in the Aegean coastal province of İzmir and the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, followed by his addresses to supporters in the southern cities of Adana and Antalya on March 9.

"Let us deliberate on the profound significance of March 23. With our membership swelling to 1.75 million, we must rise with unwavering resolve, without a single defection. The decision to hold a primary election is nothing short of a democratic revolution," İmamoğlu declared in his Adana rally on March 9.

A day earlier in Kayseri, he underscored that their struggle was not solely about securing an electoral victory but about reclaiming national unity and fraternity.

İmamoğlu further emphasized that at every pivotal juncture in Türkiye’s transition to a multiparty democracy, the rule of law, secularism and the establishment of a social state, the CHP’s unwavering resolve and strength have been instrumental.

"It is in this spirit that we now collectively determine our party’s presidential candidate. When CHP manifests its will as a united front on March 23, the political landscape of Turkey will begin to be reshaped," he proclaimed.

"I step forward with the ambition of being the most diligent soldier in this honorable struggle, aspiring to be both my party’s and my nation’s presidential candidate.”

“On March 23, we will demonstrate that will of yours and we will turn to all republicans, democrats and patriots of this country and say: We will succeed together,” he said.