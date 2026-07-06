İmamoğlu faces 3 hearings on same day

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on July 6 stood trial in three separate cases, involving charges of corruption, espionage and forgery of his university diploma.

The day’s first hearing, held at the Silivri prison complex, stemmed from allegations that İmamoğlu engaged in forgery during his university years. The jailed mayor’s university diploma was revoked last March.

İmamoğlu denied all charges during the hearing, while the next trial date was set for Dec. 25.

In the second hearing, which centers on political espionage charges against İmamoğlu, the prosecutor presented their opinion on the merits, demanding the continuation of the mayor’s detention.

The third hearing addresses the corruption allegations within the municipality, under which İmamoğlu has been imprisoned since last March.

The initial round of hearings for this trial, which involves hundreds of defendants, is expected to conclude on July 9.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament’s Rapporteur on Türkiye, Nacho Sanchez Amor, announced that he will travel to Istanbul to monitor the trials against İmamoğlu.