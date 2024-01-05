İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has kicked off his reelection campaign for the upcoming local elections slated for March 31.

The event held at the Haliç Congress Center on Jan. 5 served as a platform for İmamoğlu to outline his plans for Istanbul's future after the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) reaffirmed his candidacy last month.

The event, attended by CHP leader Özgür Özel and numerous members, unfolded under the banner of "Full speed ahead in serving Istanbul."

"We have accomplished great things in a short time despite all kinds of obstacles," İmamoğlu declared in his speech. "Believe me, this success is the success of all of us. I say this with all my faith that we will continue to succeed together as Istanbul."

The mayor outlined his aim for the CHP to secure a majority in the municipal council, emphasizing that this would "make it easier to do business" in the city. He pledged to develop lasting solutions for every district, focusing on enhancing urban resilience in the face of new challenges.

İmamoğlu announced plans to work with the government on a special "disaster law" for Istanbul, particularly addressing issues related to earthquakes and other natural disasters.

The megacity with 15.9 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to the repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

Supreme Election Council (YSK) head Ahmet Yener on Jan. 2 declared that 36 political parties have been granted approval to participate in the upcoming local elections.

Appeals court head acknowledges 'deep disagreements' with top court
