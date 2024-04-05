İmamoğlu calls for cooperation with government in second term

ISTANBUL
Ekrem İmamoğlu, who secured his reelection as mayor of Istanbul in the recent March 31 elections, has expressed his willingness to collaborate with the government in his second term.

"We will continue to cover the city's underground with subway networks. We will implement permanent projects one by one to solve transportation and traffic problems... And most importantly, we will accelerate against the earthquake threat that awaits us," İmamoğlu said during the certificate ceremony on April 4, where he officially received his mandate.

The megacity with over 15.6 million residents that last suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to repeated warnings by experts about an expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

In the local elections held on March 31, main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) İmamoğlu secured a clear victory over his closest rival, Murat Kurum from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with a margin of over 11 points.

"From here, I propose to the government, cooperation and honest and fair competition in all issues that concern our citizens. Let's work together," İmamoğlu said. "Neither I nor our people can accept the central government's obstructions any longer.

Directly addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, İmamoğlu called for prompt action on pending projects awaiting government approval, including new rail system lines, metrobus procurement and waste management facilities.

"If you do not want to fall out of favor with this nation, cooperate with us. Sign them and let us do our job," he said.

"Throughout history, our nation has honored the political parties that work in harmony with each other and in favor of the nation. It has also judged those who display hostility."

İmamoğlu expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with Erdoğan regarding Istanbul's future "whenever he wishes."

