Illegal migrants caught in fake wedding convoy
BATMAN- Anadolu Agency
Turkish police caught 16 illegal migrants in three vehicles decorated as part of a wedding convoy in southeastern province of Batman on Oct. 20.
Batman province's police units stopped the convoy at the city entrance.
After suspecting a woman in a wedding dress and other passengers in the convoy, the police searched the vehicles and arrested 12 Iraqi and 4 Syrian illegal migrants.
They were taken to the police station, while those four Syrians' legal process is underway.