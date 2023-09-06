Illegal constructions ‘threaten nature’ in Black Sea region

TRABZON
Illegal constructions in the highlands of the eastern Black Sea region pose a threat to the environment, as an expert warns that the primary cause of pollution in the sea is the waste dumped around these areas, which reaches the Black Sea coast.

In the eastern Black Sea plateaus, the governor’s offices of Trabzon, Rize, Giresun, Artvin and Gümüşhane provinces decided to demolish approximately 4,200 illegal structures.

Hundreds of illegal structures, many of which were still under construction, were demolished, but recently, demolitions were suspended due to the increasing protests of illegal building owners in the region.

It has been noted that there have been more illegal constructions built by individuals who expect a "zoning amnesty" in the highlands despite all precautions as a result of the rise in nature tourism and interest in the area today.

In the studies carried out by Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) in order to reduce marine pollution, it was determined that the garbage and wastes indiscriminately thrown around the illegal constructions on the highlands cause significant pollution on the Black Sea coast, as these waste materials reach through streams.

Speaking to local media, Associate Professor Dr. Coşkun Erüz, the president of the Association for the Protection of Natural and Historical Values, stated that in Trabzon, there are nearly 100,000 illegal structures in the highlands without title deeds in publicly owned areas.

"Unfortunately, the plateaus that should be used primarily for animal husbandry are now full of illegal constructions, which have started to create a negative perception of tourism and a very bad image for the Black Sea."

Noting that the demolitions of these structures should resume as soon as possible, Erüz pointed out that there are currently three peatlands in Trabzon that were supposed to be under protection.

“Public administrations should definitely address this issue as soon as possible and make the necessary demolitions.

Currently, all of our plateaus are being destroyed. We are doing research on sea pollution in the Black Sea and have determined that the biggest factor in sea pollution is caused by these illegal constructions.”

