Illegal cafe in Istanbul demolished in midnight operation

ISTANBUL
A long-disputed cafe in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul, one of the eateries the municipality had released demolition orders for over illegal construction in May but works were halted as the municipal teams were assaulted, has finally been demolished in a midnight operation. 

The Istanbul Municipality had ordered the demolition of 11 illegal cafes and restaurants in Üsküdar. Eight of the cafes were demolished in the first phase. 

On May 30, the cafe named Askadar was due for demolition, but as works began, municipal teams were unexpectedly attacked. Ramazan Gülten, the Istanbul Municipality’s reconstruction branch manager, sustained injuries and was swiftly evacuated from the scene by the intervention of fellow team members. The owners obtained a temporary stay of execution on the same day, and therefore, the demolition could not happen. 

The teams filed a lawsuit against the attackers. The case was scheduled to be heard on Jan. 10, 2024. Meanwhile, the temporary stay of execution was lifted by the court upon the municipality's objection. 

On the night of Dec. 2, municipality teams commenced demolition works of the disputed cafe.

Gülten led the teams. After the cafe was evacuated, excavators began demolition works.

“We couldn't demolish the cafe on May 30 because the owner had obtained a stay of execution. The decision was lifted, so we went and demolished it,” Gülten said.

In the municipality's statement, it was noted that the land registry of the parcel where the cafe is located had been determined as "cultural property in need of protection." 

The municipality reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and continue its efforts to demolish illegal constructions in line with zoning regulations despite any attempts to obstruct the process.

