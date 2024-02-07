IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts

IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts

ANKARA
IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts

Marking one year since the devastating earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued a call for heightened solidarity to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Critical funding shortfalls continue to impede comprehensive recovery efforts in Türkiye and the affected areas in Syria's north, the IFRC said in a written statement released on Feb. 5.

The aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes, which claimed over 55,000 lives, has left a lasting impact on communities, with "pressing needs persisting" across affected regions, the statement read. As the IFRC observed, emergency appeals for aid remain significantly underfunded, with gaps of 65 percent for Türkiye and 43 percent for Syria.

Jessie Thomson, head of the IFRC delegation in Türkiye, underscored the imperative of sustained support, stating, "Now it is not time to scale down. In fact, we need to redouble our efforts."

Thomson emphasized the necessity of assisting affected individuals in rebuilding their lives, revitalizing businesses and gradually restoring a semblance of normalcy amidst immense challenges.

The IFRC initiated emergency appeals totaling 500 million Swiss francs ($574 million) for Türkiye and Syria. In a plea for further assistance, the federation stressed the urgency of additional resources to significantly impact the lives of those grappling with the aftermath of the earthquakes.

In parallel, the United Nations and its agencies have been instrumental in providing aid and facilitating recovery efforts since the onset of the crisis. From delivering essential supplies such as food and hygiene kits to supporting livelihoods through initiatives such as the "cash for work" program, U.N. efforts have reached over 7 million people in the earthquake-stricken regions.

The assistance provided by U.N. agencies encompasses a wide array of necessities, including educational materials, women's empowerment initiatives, psychosocial support and reproductive health supplies. Additionally, support for the agriculture and livestock sectors has been integral to fostering economic recovery and stability in affected communities.

february 6, Fund,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

    Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

  2. UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

    UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

  3. 'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

  4. 40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

    40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

  5. Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

    Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election
Recommended
40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse
Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes

Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes
Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery

Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery
Türkiyes population hits 85.37 mln, growth at 15-year low

Türkiye's population hits 85.37 mln, growth at 15-year low
CHP leader criticizes govt response to Feb 6 earthquake

CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake
Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone

Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.
ECONOMY Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei was dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when his deeply controversial deregulatory reform package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿