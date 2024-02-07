IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts

ANKARA

Marking one year since the devastating earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has issued a call for heightened solidarity to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Critical funding shortfalls continue to impede comprehensive recovery efforts in Türkiye and the affected areas in Syria's north, the IFRC said in a written statement released on Feb. 5.

The aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes, which claimed over 55,000 lives, has left a lasting impact on communities, with "pressing needs persisting" across affected regions, the statement read. As the IFRC observed, emergency appeals for aid remain significantly underfunded, with gaps of 65 percent for Türkiye and 43 percent for Syria.

Jessie Thomson, head of the IFRC delegation in Türkiye, underscored the imperative of sustained support, stating, "Now it is not time to scale down. In fact, we need to redouble our efforts."

Thomson emphasized the necessity of assisting affected individuals in rebuilding their lives, revitalizing businesses and gradually restoring a semblance of normalcy amidst immense challenges.

The IFRC initiated emergency appeals totaling 500 million Swiss francs ($574 million) for Türkiye and Syria. In a plea for further assistance, the federation stressed the urgency of additional resources to significantly impact the lives of those grappling with the aftermath of the earthquakes.

In parallel, the United Nations and its agencies have been instrumental in providing aid and facilitating recovery efforts since the onset of the crisis. From delivering essential supplies such as food and hygiene kits to supporting livelihoods through initiatives such as the "cash for work" program, U.N. efforts have reached over 7 million people in the earthquake-stricken regions.

The assistance provided by U.N. agencies encompasses a wide array of necessities, including educational materials, women's empowerment initiatives, psychosocial support and reproductive health supplies. Additionally, support for the agriculture and livestock sectors has been integral to fostering economic recovery and stability in affected communities.