IEA chief warns of tougher month for energy markets

IEA chief warns of tougher month for energy markets

WASHINGTON
IEA chief warns of tougher month for energy markets

April could shape up to be a tougher month than March for energy markets and the economy due to the Middle East war, the head of the International Energy Agency has said.

While the month of March saw the delivery of cargo from the region "loaded well before the crisis started," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said, "during the month of April, nothing has been loaded."

"The longer the disruption is, the more severe the problem becomes," he told reporters after a meeting at the International Monetary Fund.

His comments came as he met leaders of the IMF and World Bank on April 13 as part of a group recently established to coordinate responses on the economic fallout from the war.

Birol said the agency was monitoring energy facilities in the region, noting that among over 80 impacted facilities, more than a third have been severely damaged.

He reiterated that the world is facing a major energy security challenge, adding that "no country is immune to this problem."

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva added Monday that there is a need to understand the scope of impact from infrastructure damage in the war.

World Bank President Ajay Banga said the institutions are making preparations for different scenarios involving the war, depending on how long and severe the conflict is.

The IMF is making up to $50 billion in financing available, while the World Bank is ready to put forward up to $25 billion, both institutions previously said.

Banga added Monday that if hostilities linger, the bank could make available as much as $60 billion in total in the coming six months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

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