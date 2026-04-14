ICT sector draws most foreign investments in February

ISTANBUL

The total equity capital investment inflows reached $370 million in February, with the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector accounting for an 18 percent share through an inflow of $65 million.

Financial and insurance activities attracted 17 percent of the equity capital inflows during the same period, while wholesale and retail trade ranked third, securing a 14 percent share.

In January-February, wholesale and retail trade, with $146 million in equity capital inflows, and electronics manufacturing, with $143 million, emerged as the leading sectors.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Türkiye reached $1.5 billion in the first two months of the year, YASED said.

During this period, the three countries that invested the most were Germany, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, the association stated.

In February alone, Türkiye received $780 million in FDI, and the total value of FDI inflows into the country since 2003 has exceeded $289 billion.

The EU countries, which held a 59 percent share of the total for the 2003–2025 period, accounted for 35 percent of the total investments in the second month of 2026.

By country in February, the UAE held the largest share at 18 percent, followed by Singapore at 15 percent, the US at 15 percent, Germany at 14 percent and Spain at 9 percent.

Germany led the way with $198 million in investments, followed by the Netherlands with $118 million and the UAE with $95 million.

Since 2003, Türkiye has attracted a total of $203 billion in equity capital inflows.