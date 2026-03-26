ICC warns of 'worst industrial crisis in living memory'

ICC warns of 'worst industrial crisis in living memory'

YAOUNDE
ICC warns of worst industrial crisis in living memory

The war in the Middle East could cause the "worst industrial crisis in living memory", the head of the International Chamber of Commerce has warned. 

Skyrocketing crude prices since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in late February have raised fears of a global recession, with Tehran in effect choking oil shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"The head of the International Energy Agency has warned that the world is facing an energy crisis more severe than the oil shocks of the 1970s," ICC chief John Denton said.

"From a business perspective, we believe this could yet become the worst industrial crisis in living memory," he added, speaking on March 25 on the eve of the meeting of World Trade Organization ministers in Yaounde, Cameroon.

"Not only because of surging energy prices, but because industrial production itself is being disrupted and dislocated by shortages of gas and other essential inputs."

Denton warned that the situation was already alarming, with Iran's de facto Hormuz blockade preventing the export of fossil fuels, fertilizers and other goods from the oil-rich Gulf region.

"We are already seeing major companies... cut output as shortages ripple through energy, chemicals and other critical supply chains," he said.

IEA,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

    Türkiye to join Pakistan-hosted talks on Mideast war

  2. Kayseri pastırma secures EU protected status

    Kayseri pastırma secures EU protected status

  3. War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

    War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

  4. Global leaders gather in Istanbul for talks on communication, diplomacy

    Global leaders gather in Istanbul for talks on communication, diplomacy

  5. Fidan warns against ‘lasting hostilities’ as Mideast war threatens region

    Fidan warns against ‘lasting hostilities’ as Mideast war threatens region
Recommended
War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye
Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback

Crypto tax provisions dropped from omnibus bill after opposition pushback
Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February

Türkiye sees over 9,400 companies established in February
Türkiye aims to attract new electric vehicle investments: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract new electric vehicle investments: Minister
Istanbul Chamber of Commerce targets AI expansion in 2026

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce targets AI expansion in 2026
Record start to 2026 flags landmark year for Turkish seafood

Record start to 2026 flags landmark year for Turkish seafood
Defense industry demand fuels growth in machinery sector

Defense industry demand fuels growth in machinery sector
WORLD Attacks across Middle East as Iran war enters second month

Attacks across Middle East as Iran war enters second month

Gulf countries and Israel came under missile fire and Israeli forces struck Iran on Saturday, as the war raged into its second month with Washington expressing hopes for progress in talks with Tehran.
ECONOMY War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

War-driven oil shock pushes up loan rate expectations in Türkiye

The war centered on Iran has begun to reshape borrowing costs in Türkiye, with banking sources saying some lenders are preparing to raise commercial loan rates by 5 to 6 percentage points from the start of next week.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye kept their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 2002 alive after Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over Romania and ensured a decisive clash against Kosovo in Pristina on March 31.  
﻿