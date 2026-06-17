Hyundai invests in battery production at its İzmit plant

ISTANBUL

Hyundai Motor Türkiye (HMTR) has announced a new battery factory alongside its investment in the fully electric IONIQ 3, which is scheduled for mass production this August, daily Milliyet has reported.

Backed by nearly 30 years of manufacturing in Türkiye, the company plans to invest a total of 715 million euros into its facility. This funding will support the production of the new IONIQ 3 and upcoming next-generation models, with 55 million euros specifically allocated for the battery factory.

Hyundai Motor Türkiye will combine battery cells with an automation system in cooperation with Hyundai Mobis. With this investment, more than 300 people will be employed in the first phase.

“Since 1997, we have produced 3.3 million vehicles at our İzmit plant, which is Hyundai’s first overseas facility,” said Hyundai Motor Türkiye Sales, Marketing and After-Sales General Manager Murat Berkel

“Today, as Hyundai Motor Türkiye, we are proud to announce our new battery investment. We believe this investment, which is highly significant for both our country and the Turkish automotive industry, will contribute to our brand’s growth in Türkiye,” he added.

Within the scope of the investment, which has reached its final stage, it is projected that more than 27,000 batteries will be produced this year, increasing to over 40,000 units next year. NMC battery cells will be sourced from Hungary, while all LFP-type short-range batteries will be supplied from China.

With this battery investment, the aim is not only to support the IONIQ 3 — set to enter mass production in August — but also to establish a strong infrastructure for future electric and hybrid Hyundai models planned for production. It is also intended to support the development of the domestic supplier industry.

The battery factory, built on a total area of 30,000 square meters, will house 27 robots and packaging operations will be carried out entirely without human contact.

Hyundai’s second locally produced electric model in Türkiye, the IONIQ 3, will roll off the production line in August and will be offered for sale in September in Türkiye with two different battery and powertrain options.