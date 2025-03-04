Hunting season closes with strict fines for violators

KIRIKKALE

Türkiye’s 2024-2025 hunting season has officially closed on March 2, with strict penalties for those who violate the ban, authorities responsible for enforcing wildlife protection have announced.

The Kırıkkale Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks has warned that illegal hunting season will result in fines and compensation fees, depending on the species hunted.

According to a decision by the Central Hunting Commission (MAK), published in the Official Gazette on July 14, 2024, hunting will be prohibited nationwide until August.

The ban coincides with the breeding season for wildlife, as animals begin mating, nesting and raising their young. Authorities have urged the public to avoid activities that could harm wildlife.

Violators of the hunting ban will face administrative fines under Türkiye’s Wildlife Protection Law, with additional compensation fees for illegally hunted animals. Higher penalties will apply for endangered or protected species, and authorities have pledged to step up enforcement to prevent poaching.

The Central Hunting Commission will reconvene in May to determine new regulations for the 2025-2026 season, including hunting methods and species-specific opening dates.