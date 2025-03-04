Hunting season closes with strict fines for violators

Hunting season closes with strict fines for violators

KIRIKKALE
Hunting season closes with strict fines for violators

Türkiye’s 2024-2025 hunting season has officially closed on March 2, with strict penalties for those who violate the ban, authorities responsible for enforcing wildlife protection have announced.

The Kırıkkale Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks has warned that illegal hunting season will result in fines and compensation fees, depending on the species hunted.

According to a decision by the Central Hunting Commission (MAK), published in the Official Gazette on July 14, 2024, hunting will be prohibited nationwide until August.

The ban coincides with the breeding season for wildlife, as animals begin mating, nesting and raising their young. Authorities have urged the public to avoid activities that could harm wildlife.

Violators of the hunting ban will face administrative fines under Türkiye’s Wildlife Protection Law, with additional compensation fees for illegally hunted animals. Higher penalties will apply for endangered or protected species, and authorities have pledged to step up enforcement to prevent poaching.

The Central Hunting Commission will reconvene in May to determine new regulations for the 2025-2026 season, including hunting methods and species-specific opening dates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan
Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan
CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession
Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan

Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan
UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye

UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye
Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border

Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border
Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma

Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿