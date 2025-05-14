Hungary targets 'foreign-funded' organizations with new bill

BUDAPEST

Hungary plans to target organizations deemed threats to its sovereignty under draft legislation submitted late on May 13, raising alarm among the opposition which warned of the "Putinization" of the central European country.

The bill "on transparency in public life" is widely viewed as part of a clampdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government against NGOs and independent media ahead of next year's elections.

Since his return to power in 2010, the nationalist leader has tightened his control over courts, the media and civil society.

In mid-March, he vowed to undertake an "Easter cleanup" against his domestic opponents, whom he has branded "stink bugs."

As part of that drive, Hungary has passed constitutional changes targeting the country's LGBTQ community and dual nationals.

The latest legislation, published shortly before midnight on May 13 on the parliament website, would empower the government to blacklist organizations, including NGOs and media, that "threaten the sovereignty of Hungary by using foreign funding to influence public life."

The bill stipulates that any organization that "violates, negatively reflects or promotes action" against the values set out in the constitution, including "the primacy of marriage, family and biological sexes," is a threat to sovereignty.

Under the bill, blacklisted organizations would need to seek permission from the country's anti money-laundering body to receive foreign funds.