Hundreds protest in Türkiye in support of Iranian women

Hundreds protest in Türkiye in support of Iranian women

ISTANBUL
Hundreds protest in Türkiye in support of Iranian women

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Türkiye on Oct. 2 to condemn Iran’s crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman’s death after her arrest by the country’s notorious morality police.

In Istanbul, many Iranians were among the hundreds of people who chanted slogans against the Tehran regime and in support of Iranian women.

Women held red roses, Iranian flags and signs bearing the words "women, life, freedom", the battle cry of the protest movement that has rocked Iran and was triggered last month by the death of Mahsa Amini.

A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media.

At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday.

TÜRKIYE High-level Turkish delegation visits Libya

High-level Turkish delegation visits Libya
MOST POPULAR

  1. Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation

    Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation

  2. Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

    Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

  3. Türkiye’s net external debt at $232 billion

    Türkiye’s net external debt at $232 billion

  4. Feasting Al Fresco

    Feasting Al Fresco

  5. Stanley Kubrick exhibition opens

    Stanley Kubrick exhibition opens
Recommended
Opposition starts drafting fundamental policies before 2023 polls

Opposition starts drafting fundamental policies before 2023 polls
Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks

Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks
No legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s presidential nomination: Parliament Speaker

No legal obstacle before Erdoğan’s presidential nomination: Parliament Speaker
Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

Turkish parliament starts new legislative term
Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for HDP deputy

Prosecutors seek up to 15 years for HDP deputy
Air operation carried out against PKK in northern Iraq: Akar

Air operation carried out against PKK in northern Iraq: Akar
WORLD Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize.

ECONOMY UK government scraps tax cut for top earners

UK government scraps tax cut for top earners

The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.

SPORTS Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Multiple world-record holder and freediving champion Şahika Ercümen has refreshed her own Turkish record by diving 82 meters (269 feet) in the women’s free immersion (FIM) category at the freediving championship held in the southern province of Antalya.