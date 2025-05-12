Human trials set to begin for three groundbreaking Turkish medicines

ISTANBUL

Three innovative drug candidates developed in Türkiye are set to begin human trials this year, offering potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, prostate cancer and muscular atrophy.

Having been under development for the past four years, the drugs were created at a research and development center located in Istanbul, hosting over 100 scientists from 13 countries.

The projects were led by Professor Dr. Hasan Türkez from Atatürk University’s Faculty of Medicine, alongside Professor Dr. Adil Mardinoğlu, who conducts research at King’s College London and Sweden’s renowned Karolinska Institute.

The drug for Alzheimer’s targets neuronal hyperactivity and is designed not only to alleviate symptoms but also to address the root cause of the disease. The prostate cancer treatment candidate aims to prevent resistance to existing therapies.

Meanwhile, the drug aimed at treating muscular atrophy stands out globally as the first to not only be effective in preventing muscle loss but also mechanisms that trigger the formation of new muscle mass.

The goal is for these drugs to enter the global pharmaceutical market as Turkish brands within the next three years.