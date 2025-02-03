Human rights body rules parking restriction for tenant as ‘discrimination’

Human rights body rules parking restriction for tenant as ‘discrimination’

ANKARA
Human rights body rules parking restriction for tenant as ‘discrimination’

The Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK) has ruled that requiring tenants to seek landlord approval to use a residential complex’s parking lot is a form of “discrimination based on wealth.”

 

The decision came after a complaint from a tenant in Istanbul, identified only by the initials F.G., who was denied access to the parking facility unless their landlord provided written permission.

 

TİHEK imposed an administrative fine of 70,000 liras each on the landlord and the resident complex's management.

 

F.G. received an email from the complex's management stating that, since the lease agreement did not explicitly include parking rights, tenants were required to obtain a signed permit from their landlords.

 

Arguing that parking areas are common-use facilities and should not be restricted by landlords or residential complex management, F.G. filed a complaint with TİHEK, alleging discrimination.

 

The management defended its policy, explaining that parking rights were linked to property ownership and that a board decision required landlord approval for tenant access.

 

However, TİHEK’s investigation concluded that this requirement amounted to direct "discrimination based on wealth."

Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

    Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

  2. Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

    Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

  3. Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

    Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

  4. Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

    Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

  5. Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

    Two independent lawmakers to join CHP
Recommended
Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan
Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

Two independent lawmakers to join CHP
Greek minister warns NATO on Turkish threats

Greek minister warns NATO on Turkish 'threats'
Overturned sentence in brutal femicide faces objection

Overturned sentence in brutal femicide faces objection
Türkiye set to deploy defense attachés: Official

Türkiye set to deploy defense attachés: Official
Erdoğan signals age restriction for social media

Erdoğan signals age restriction for social media
Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara to discuss Syria, Palestine

Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara to discuss Syria, Palestine
WORLD Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

ECONOMY Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Demand for electric vehicles in the Turkish used car market increased last year when total brand-new vehicle sales reached an all-time high.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿