Human rights body rules parking restriction for tenant as ‘discrimination’

ANKARA

The Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK) has ruled that requiring tenants to seek landlord approval to use a residential complex’s parking lot is a form of “discrimination based on wealth.”

The decision came after a complaint from a tenant in Istanbul, identified only by the initials F.G., who was denied access to the parking facility unless their landlord provided written permission.

TİHEK imposed an administrative fine of 70,000 liras each on the landlord and the resident complex's management.

F.G. received an email from the complex's management stating that, since the lease agreement did not explicitly include parking rights, tenants were required to obtain a signed permit from their landlords.

Arguing that parking areas are common-use facilities and should not be restricted by landlords or residential complex management, F.G. filed a complaint with TİHEK, alleging discrimination.

The management defended its policy, explaining that parking rights were linked to property ownership and that a board decision required landlord approval for tenant access.

However, TİHEK’s investigation concluded that this requirement amounted to direct "discrimination based on wealth."