Human footprints 100,000 years old found in Morocco

Human footprints 100,000 years old found in Morocco

LARACHE
Human footprints 100,000 years old found in Morocco

Archaeologists in Morocco have unearthed more than 80 human footprints dating back around 100,000 years and believed to be the oldest in North Africa.

The footprints, probably left by five homo sapiens, including children, were discovered on the coast of Larache, a city 90 kilometers south of Tangier, by archaeologists from Morocco, Spain, France, and Germany.

"This group (of homo sapiens) was crossing the beach towards the sea, probably in search of food and shellfish," Anass Sedrati, curator at the archaeological site of Lixus Larache, told AFP.

"They were probably fishermen or gatherers."

The researchers, whose study was published in scientific journal Nature in January, said the footprints were some of the world's best-preserved human traces and the oldest in North Africa and the southern Mediterranean.

"This discovery was made during a field mission in July 2022, as part of a scientific research project on the origins and dynamics of the boulders strewn along the coastline," said the researchers led by France's Universite Bretagne Sud.

In 2017, some homo sapiens remains dating back 300,000 years were unearthed in northwest Morocco, a breakthrough that pushed back the estimated origin of the human species by 100,000 years.

The footprints in Larache were further proof of the importance of the region in human history, said Anass Sedrati, noting that animal traces had also been discovered.

"We must preserve this remarkable heritage site, even if it is threatened by rising sea levels and storms," Mouncef Sedrati, head of the research project, told AFP.

"Other footprints will be discovered as sediments erode," Sedrati said.

"It would be interesting then to follow this erosion and uncover new traces that would provide more details on homo sapiens who lived along this coast."

archeologists,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects no hurdles in F-16 approval despite objection

Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  2. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

  3. Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

    Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

  4. TikTok sues EU over content law levy

    TikTok sues EU over content law levy

  5. Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

    Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists
Recommended
Austria rebuts heirs Nazi loot claims for Schiele paintings

Austria rebuts heirs' Nazi loot claims for Schiele paintings
US country music star Toby Keith dies aged 62

US country music star Toby Keith dies aged 62
Hermes vs Hermes: Turkish bookseller takes on French giant

Hermes vs Hermes: Turkish bookseller takes on French giant
Painting by Beatles members sells at auction

Painting by Beatles members sells at auction
Emma Heming Willis has a book on caregiving

Emma Heming Willis has a book on caregiving
Spains Eurovision entry angers feminists

Spain's Eurovision entry angers feminists
WORLD Germanys Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday urged the European Union and United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿