Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

  • March 05 2021 09:12:00

Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

WELLINGTON-Reuters
Huge quakes hit near New Zealand, tsunami threat passes

A powerful series of undersea quakes struck north-east of New Zealand on March 5, but tsunami waves that forced many people on the country’s North Island to flee to high ground passed without causing substantial damage.

Officials had warned that waves could reach three meters (10 feet) above high tide levels after the quakes - the strongest a magnitude 8.1 - but the threat had passed by the afternoon, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

“It’s hard not to feel like our country is having a run of bad luck, when you have an earthquake, tsunami and pandemic to contend with all in one day,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Video footage posted on social media showed surges of water entering a marina in Northland and on the North Island’s East Cape region.

Earlier on March 5, workers, students and residents in areas like Northland and Bay of Plenty, on the northern coast near Auckland, fled beachside towns for higher ground after the three quakes, striking in an eight-hour period, triggered blaring tsunami sirens and warnings to evacuate via text messages.

An emergency alert was issued for coastal areas around the South Pacific country of 5 million, with people to stay away from the water’s edge. There were no reports of damage or casualties from the quakes.

The third and strongest quake struck the Kermadec Islands, a mostly uninhabitated group of islands some 800 km (500 miles) northeast of the North Island, on Friday morning, shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region. Earlier, a large 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck just east of the North Island.

Linda Tatare, a resident of Anaura Bay, on the North Island’s east coast, said the small community of about 50 left for higher ground in the morning.

“Everyone, and their dogs, are up in the hills,” Tatare told Reuters.

“We are safe. We can all see our properties from here.”

Tsunami warnings were also put out for Pacific islands including New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller tsunami waves may be recorded as far away as Antarctica and parts of South America, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Friday’s series of quakes was caused by tectonic movement on the boundary of the Australian and Pacific plates, part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire that New Zealand sits on.

A decade ago, a magnitude 6.3 quake killed 185 people in the South Island city of Christchurch.

Australia issued a marine tsunami threat for Norfolk Island, a tiny Australian territory with about 1,750 residents, but said there was no threat to the mainland.

Norfolk Island residents in areas threatened by land inundation or flooding were advised to go to higher ground or inland, the Bureau of Meteorology said, as small tsunami waves impacted the coastline.

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

    Istanbul’s Bridges illuminated in green

  3. Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

    Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

  4. Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

    Turkey tightening virus inspections amid normalization

  5. Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province

    Restaurant serves salmon fish döner kebab in Black Sea province
Recommended
Pilgrim of peace Pope Francis heads to war-scarred Iraq

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to war-scarred Iraq
EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia
FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout

FETÖ ad removed in New York’s Time Square after fallout
Biden administration singles out China as biggest geopolitical test for US

Biden administration singles out China as 'biggest geopolitical test' for US
Germany, Belgium to recommend AstraZeneca jab for seniors

Germany, Belgium to recommend AstraZeneca jab for seniors
ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel
WORLD Pilgrim of peace Pope Francis heads to war-scarred Iraq

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to war-scarred Iraq

Pope Francis starts a historic trip to war-battered Iraq on March 5, defying security fears and the pandemic to comfort one of the world’s oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.
ECONOMY Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Gas exploration in Black Sea to cover 10,000 square kilometers

Seismic analysis activities will be conducted in a 10,000-square-meter area in the Black Sea for new natural gas discoveries, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez told a group of journalists on March 3.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.