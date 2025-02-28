Huge protests, strikes mark Greece’s train crash anniversary

ATHENS

A protestor throws a stone against the riots police outside of the parliament during a rally in central Athens, Greece to mark two years since a deadly rail disaster that has also triggered hundreds of other demonstrations and a general strike, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Violence on Feb. 28 marred a huge demonstration in Athens to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy, with firebomb-wielding youths clashing with riot police outside parliament.

The clashes erupted as nearly 200,000 people demonstrated to demand justice for the 57 victims of the accident, which occurred on Feb. 28, 2023, when a train from Athens to Thessaloniki carrying more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train near the central city of Larissa.

Police said some 300,000 people turned out nationwide in demonstrations described by commentators as unprecedented in size.

In the capital, many walked several kilometers to join the demonstration as subway trains heading downtown were already jammed with passengers.

Protesters hurling Molotov cocktails and smashing paving stones clashed with riot police firing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades in central Athens.

Paramedics were seen carrying at least one protester away from the scene of violent clashes near the capital’s central Syntagma Square.

The mobilization on Feb. 28, likely to be the broadest in recent Greek history, shut down schools, many shops, public services, trains, ferries and most flights.

Many shop owners put signs on their shuttered businesses that read "we demand justice."

Anti-government anger has grown, with opinion polls showing that most Greeks believe officials covered up vital evidence following the crash, slowing down an investigation that is still incomplete.

Over 40 people have been prosecuted, including the local station master responsible for routing the trains, but a trial into the tragedy is not expected before the end of the year.

The two trains had travelled towards each other on the same track for miles without triggering any alarms. The accident was blamed on faulty equipment and human error.

According to the victims' families, protests and gatherings were being held in over 200 cities and towns in Greece and other European countries, as well as in cities worldwide with large ethnic Greek populations, such as New York and Melbourne.

In a rare move, justice officials held a moment of silence and a one-hour stoppage before midday in memory of the victims.

Several prominent artists joined the walkout, shutting down theatres and music clubs.

Leftist daily Efsyn said the mobilization was of "historic proportions.”